Rain damages 13 houses in Kollam

Strict curbs at tourist destinations

Around 13 houses have been partially damaged in Kollam due to heavy rains and strong winds that lashed across the district on Saturday and Sunday.

District Collector Afsana Parveen, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, has imposed restrictions at tourism destinations. Those in charge of destinations near hills and waterbodies have been directed to suspend operations till Tuesday.

As part of the temporary restrictions, tourism centers including Meenpidipara, Malamelpara, Sambranikodi, Kannetti, and Adventure Park Water Sports Center, will not be functioning.