Rain continues to wreak havoc in Wayanad

Wayanad continues to face severe weather conditions, with heavy rain accompanied by strong winds battering the hill district for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday.

The rain continued to lash out, leaving normal lives out of gear. Wayanad District Collector D.R. Meghasree declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the district, except Model Residential Schools for tribal students and Navodaya Vidyalaya, on Friday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in the district.

Many low-lying areas and roads were inundated, causing severe disruptions to traffic. Power supply was also disrupted in some parts as branches of trees fell on electric lines.

As many as 1,002 members, including 415 women and 222 children, of 300 families, including tribal families, were shifted to 26 relief camps set up in Sulthan Bathery, Vythiri, and Mananthavady taluks, Ms. Meghasree said. As many as 104 families were shifted to their relatives’ houses. Twenty-nine houses were damaged in the district.

Crops, especially ginger and plantain crops, cultivated on 127 hectares in various parts of the district were destroyed in the rain, according to the preliminary estimate of the Agriculture department.

The vehicular movements through the Kuttyadi ghat section of the road, which connects Wayanad and Kozhikode districts, were blocked after the Niravilpuzha river overflew near Mattilayayam. But the traffic was reinstated in the evening. The vehicular movements on the Kenichira-Manalvayal-Pulpally highway were also disrupted owing to the flood. The traffic on Kozhikode–Kollegal National Highway 766 was disrupted near Thakarappady on the Kerala-Karnataka border in the late evening on Thursday after the Noolpuzha river overflew.

The shutters of the Kabini reservoir across the Cauvery river at Beechanahalli and the Nugu reservoir across the Noolpuzha river in Karnataka were opened after a heavy water inflow from Wayanad, Ms. Meghasree said.

