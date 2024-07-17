Rain continues to wreak havoc in Wayanad

Torrential rain accompanied by strong winds wreaked havoc in various parts of Wayanad district on Wednesday.

Normal life was affected after low-lying areas were inundated. Power supply was disrupted in many parts of the district as branches of trees fell on electric lines.

As many as 332 members of 98 families, including tribal families, were shifted to 11 relief camps opened in Sulthan Bathery, Vythiri and Mananthavady taluks, District Collector D.R. Meghasree said. Besides, as 98 families were shifted to relatives’ houses. As many as 28 houses were damaged.

Crops including plantain, cassava, rubber, and areca nut cultivated on 25 acres in the district were destroyed in the rain. Traffic through the Palchuram ghat section of the road connecting Wayanad and Kannur districts came to a standstill following a landslio near Boys Town.

Ms. Meghasree declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the district, except model residential schools for tribal students, on Thursday in the wake of incessant rain and flooding.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran directed officials to expedite steps to shift people living in landslip-prone areas to safer places.