Rain continues to batter Thrissur

73 families shifted to camps; control rooms opened

Torrential rain along with wind lashed the entire district on Saturday. Low lying areas are under water. The coastal belt of the district is facing the fury of monsoon.

Many houses were damaged in the rain and trees uprooted. Power supply was widely disrupted and traffic was blocked in many places as trees and electric posts fell on the road.

As many as 243 persons of 73 families have been shifted to 13 relief camps opened in the four taluks of Kodungallur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, and Mukundapuram. Separate arrangements have been made for people under COVID-19 quarantine.

As there is a threat of landslips, 11 families from Puthur village have been shifted to relief camps. Another 60 families too were asked to vacate their houses. Alert has been sounded at Kolam Kundu, Kokkath Colony, and Thonippara, where landslips were reported earlier.

The rain damage in the district has been estimated at ₹11.06 crore. Three roads in Chazhur grama panchayat were damaged.

Control rooms opened

Control rooms, working 24 hours, have been opened at taluks and collectorate in the district. They are: Collectorate 1077 (toll free), 0487 2462424, 9447074424; Thrissur taluk (0487 2331443); Thalappilly (04884-233226); Mukundapuram (0480-2825259); Chavakkad (0487-2507350); Kodungallur (0480-2802336); Chalakudy (0480-2705800); Kunnamkulam (04885 225200, 225700).

The KSEB too opened a control room to solve power disruptions. People can contact the respective section office or 24-hour customer care centre toll free number 1912 or WhatsApp number 9496001912. People can also contact on 9496010101in case of uprooting of electric posts or snapping of power lines.

Control rooms in various circles: Kunnamkulam (9496018410); Thrissur East (9496018411); Thrissur West (9496018412); Wadakkanchery (9496018413); Chalakudy (9496018407); Irinjalakuda (9496018408); Kodungallur (9496018408).

As a red alert has been issued in the district and water level in Chalakudy river is rising, a National Disaster Response Force team reached Chalakudy.

The five-member team conducted discussion with tahsildar E.N. Raju. The team visited West Chalakudy, Parayamthode and Vettukadavu, which were most affected in the 2018 floods.