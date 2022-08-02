Rain continues to batter State

August 02, 2022 20:51 IST

Death toll climbs to 12, 3 more missing

The resurgent monsoon caused widespread havoc across the State with heavy rain triggering minor landslips in many places, leaving a trail of destruction in the hilly stretches of the State.

As many as six people, including a toddler, were killed in various rain-related incidents, including landslips, on Tuesday alone, taking the death toll to 12 in three days. Three more people were reported to be missing in various rain-related incidents.

As many as 95 active relief camps are operational in the State, accommodating 2,291 inmates. Among the districts, the highest number of 21 camps was in Kottayam with 447 inmates, while 15 relief camps were opened in Thrissur, accommodating 657 people. A total of 27 houses were destroyed while 123 houses were damaged in the rain that began on Sunday.

Bodies recovered

The body of three-year-old Numa Thaslin, daughter of Nadeera, a native of Chengannur, who had gone missing in Peravoor, was recovered following a search led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and local people.

Nadeera had stepped to the backyard of her house with Numa on hearing the rumbling sound of the landslip, but the child was swept away in the currents triggered by the landslip near the building.

The body of Rajesh of Vallara Colony, Poolakutty in Kannur, who was also missing since last night, was recovered in the morning.

In another instance, the body of Riyaz, who had gone missing in the Manimala river at Koottickal, near Mundakayam, was also found on Tuesday. The bodies of Poulose, who went missing in a forest at Urulanthanni near Kothamangalam, and Aneesh, who had been missing at Mulanthuruthy in Ernakulam were also recovered on Tuesday.

A wild elephant that was caught in the middle of the raging Chalakudy river for several hours near Athirappilly in Thrissur finally managed to get out of the river after close to five hours of its valiant attempts.

Holiday declared

The district administrations have declared a holiday for educational institutions in Kozhikode, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad, Kottayam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared a red alert in 10 districts on Wednesday warning of extreme heavy rains.

The intense rain triggered by a monsoon trough and a shear zone is likely to continue for three more days. An orange alert has been declared in the remaining four districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathnamthitta and Kasaragod — warning of very heavy to heavy rains.

Warning to fishermen

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the coast of Kerala till August 4 and be prepared for evacuation from vulnerable areas of the coast following a high-wave alert issued by the Indian National centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) for Kerala until 11.30 pm on Wednesday. During this period, waves in the range of 3 m to 3.3 m are likely along the coast from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod.

Visitors will not be allowed at major tourist centres in Wayanad and Idukki until further notice. Houseboats, Shikaras, motor boats and small country boats have been banned from conducting services till Wednesday midnight in Alappuzha.

Rainfall

Enamakkal in Thrissur recorded the highest rainfall of 23 cm in the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, followed by Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery, Kodungalloor and Chalakkudy in Thrissur 21 cm each, and Aluva (18 cm) and Neryamangalam in Ernakulam (17 cm).

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an orange alert for five rivers — Pampa in Pathanamthitta, Neyyar and Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram, Manimala in Pathanamthitta, and Manimala in Idukki, and an yellow alert in Meenachil in Kottayam, Thodupuzha in Idukki, Achencoil in Pathnamthitta, and Kaliyar in Ernakulam.