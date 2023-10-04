HamberMenu
Rain continues in many parts of Kerala

October 04, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Relief camps were opened in many places and a holiday was declared for educational institutions in low-lying areas of some districts as isolated rain continued to lash many parts of Kerala on October 4.

Though there were no specific rain alerts for any district, moderate downpours accompanied by thunderstorms are expected in Kerala till October 5, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Relief camps were opened in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts which have witnessed heavy rain over the past few days.

The Thiruvananthapuram district administration announced a holiday for all educational institutions, including schools and professional colleges, on October 4.

A holiday was also declared for schools located in the places which witnessed flooding and where relief camps were opened in Kottayam.

Similar measures were taken at Cherthala taluk in Alappuzha district, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the search for a person who went missing in the Vamanapuram river two days ago continues, they added.

The Disaster Management Authority urged people living in high ranges and coastal areas to maintain extra vigil in view of the incessant rain.

Ban on fishing

The ban on fishing in Kerala and Lakshadweep continues due to the possibility of gusty winds and inclement weather in the region, they added.

