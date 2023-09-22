Rain continues in many parts of Kerala, IMD issues yellow alert for 7 districts

September 22, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As incessant rain continued to lash several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on September 23 issued yellow alert warning for isolated heavy rain in seven districts. The IMD update came at 4 p.m. on the day.

Heavy rainfall was predicted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

Northern districts, including Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, are likely to witness thunderstorms, moderate rain and heavy rain in the coming hours, IMD sources said.

Yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Incessant rain caused waterlogging and uprooting of trees in the high ranges of Kottayam and Idukki districts.

Peppara dam shutters raised

Meanwhile, shutters of the Peppara dam in Thiruvananthapuram were raised by 10 cm in the wake of increased water level, district authorities said.

The District Collector has asked local people to be vigilant as the shutters would be raised by another 10 cm later in the day, an official statement said.

Heavy rain lashed hilly areas in Kottayam on Thursday causing landslips in two places and disrupting traffic on various roads, including the one leading to the popular hill station of Wagamon in Idukki district.

The sudden heavy rain also led to rise in water levels of various streams and rivers, including the Meenachil river, raising concerns of a flood situation in the downstream areas, the district administration had said.