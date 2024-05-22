ADVERTISEMENT

Rain claims three lives in Pathanamthitta

Published - May 22, 2024 07:47 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The heavy showers that lashed Pathanamthitta district over the past few days have claimed three lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as Maniyammal, 76, a native of Pallikal Pazhakulam; Govindan, 63, a native of Attathodu in Perinad; and Naresh, 25, a native of Bihar.

Meanwhile, the IMD has declared a yellow alert in the district starting Thursday. With the spillway shutters of the Maniyar barrage to be opened on Thursday for repairs, a warning with regard to rise in the water level of the Kakkattar has been issued.

The central Travancore region, especially its high ranges, has been receiving widespread showers since last week. The phenomenon has caused the water level in all major rivers across the region to rise sharply.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US