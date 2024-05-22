Rain claims three lives in Pathanamthitta

The heavy showers that lashed Pathanamthitta district over the past few days have claimed three lives.

The deceased have been identified as Maniyammal, 76, a native of Pallikal Pazhakulam; Govindan, 63, a native of Attathodu in Perinad; and Naresh, 25, a native of Bihar.

Meanwhile, the IMD has declared a yellow alert in the district starting Thursday. With the spillway shutters of the Maniyar barrage to be opened on Thursday for repairs, a warning with regard to rise in the water level of the Kakkattar has been issued.

The central Travancore region, especially its high ranges, has been receiving widespread showers since last week. The phenomenon has caused the water level in all major rivers across the region to rise sharply.