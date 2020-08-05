Rain causes damage in Idukki

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed the district on Wednesday, damaging houses and crops and affecting traffic in some areas. The temporary bridge at Periyavarai connecting Marayur and Kanthallur with Munnar was flooded on Tuesday night.

A portion of the earthen bridge at Vellilamkandam on the Kottayam-Kattappana State highway caved in disrupting traffic. The bridge was constructed across a stream that joins with the Idukki reservoir.

Devikulam taluk witnessed the highest rainfall of 11 mm. A few houses were damaged at Rajakkad after uprooted trees fell on them. Power supply was disrupted in many parts after electricity poles were uprooted in heavy wind.

A KSEB official said it would take time to restore power connections.

The water level in the Idukki reservoir rose nearly 5 ft and that in Mullaperiyar 3 ft in the past 24 hours.