Kerala

Rain casts shadow over Sabarimala pilgrimage

The annual Niraputhari celebration at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Staff Reporter PATHANAMTHITTA August 04, 2022 20:32 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 20:32 IST

The emerging flood situation in Pathanamathitta on Thursday cast a shadow over pilgrimage to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, which was opened in connection with the annual Niraputhari celebrations in the morning.

With the various weather forecast models indicating the possibility of heavy rain in the Sabarimala forests, the Pathanamathitta Collector imposed a ban on the pilgrims ascending the hills after 3 p.m during the day. The authorities also directed the devotees on the hill top to return and shift to safer locations by 6 p.m

Earlier in the day, the Niraputhari festival was celebrated with traditional fervour at the temple here.

The ritual began at 5.15 a.m. with the offering of fresh paddy spikes. Under the guidance of Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu, Melsanthi M.N. Parameswaran Namboothiri took the paddy spikes to the Namaskara Mandapam sanctorum for performing the rituals.

The paddy spikes were then taken out in a ceremonial procession to the sanctum sanctorum and following the puja, they were distributed among devotees.

