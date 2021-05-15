Rain batters Alappuzha, leaves trail of destruction

Heavy rain, coastal erosion, and strong winds that lashed Alappuzha for the past couple of days have left a trail of destruction and sufferings across the district.

The people of the coastal areas of Ambalappuzha, Karthikappally, and Cherthala taluks, which were pounded by strong waves, bore the brunt of the pain. The district administration opened more relief camps in the district as scattered rain and rough seas, triggered by Cyclone Tauktae, continued to batter various parts of the district on Saturday. As of Saturday evening, 219 people of 73 families were shifted to 11 relief camps—four in Ambalappuzha, three in Karthikappally, and two each in Cherthala and Mavelikara taluks. Besides, the district administration has opened 16 gruel centres in Ambalappuzha North and Purakkad grama panchayats for 1,887 people of 549 families.

According to officials, at least 445 houses were damaged and 22 houses destroyed in the district in rain fury and sea erosion. As many as 307 homes were damaged and 10 destroyed in Ambalappuzha taluk. It is followed by Karthikappally where 51 houses were damaged and three destroyed, Kuttanad (45 damaged and four destroyed), Cherthala (23 damaged and five destroyed), Mavelikara (12 damaged), and Chengannur (seven damaged). Strong winds that lashed Alappuzha town and other parts of the district on the intervening night of May 14 and 15 uprooted trees. A large number of houses were damaged after trees and branches fell on them. The power supply was hit in several places.

“These are preliminary figures. We are yet to ascertain the extent of damage and total loss caused by the rain and coastal erosion in the district,” said a revenue official. Although the agriculture sector has suffered losses, officials said that they were in the process of ascertaining the damage.

In Kuttanad, floodwater entered more houses following outer bund breaches and an increased flow of water from neighbouring districts. Officials said the situation there was under control and relief camps would be opened if needed.

The Irrigation Department has opened 15 shutters of the Thottappally spillway to ensure smooth flow of floodwater from Kuttanad into the sea.