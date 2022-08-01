Kerala

Rain alert: Kerala CM calls for extreme caution

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT
The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 01, 2022 04:30 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 00:59 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday urged the people to exercise extreme caution in view of the five-day heavy rainfall forecast in the State.

Heavy rainfall is being reported in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts. River water levels have risen in many places, and canals have breached their banks, Mr. Vijayan said.

Evacuation plans

Directions have been issued to evacuate people from locations vulnerable to landslips and mudslides to relief camps if the need arises. The police, disaster management authority, Fire and Rescue Services and other government agencies have been put on high alert. Fishers have been warned not to set out to sea, the Chief Minister said.

He warned the people against entering waterbodies, including rivers and canals, given the rainfall alert. Night-time travel should be avoided as far as possible. The Chief Minister also urged the public to heed the updates issued by the State Disaster Management Authority.

