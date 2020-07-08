Rain: yellow alert for southern districts

Northern districts can expect widespread rainfall this week with the southwest monsoon remaining active over Kerala.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Thursday and Friday, signalling the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall (6.4 cm to 11.5 cm in 24 hours). Parts
Most of the northern districts can expect steady rainfall till Sunday, according to the IMD. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in parts of some of the central and southern districts on Thursday. Yellow alerts have been issued for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur for Thursday. Fishermen have been advised to stay away from the sea off the north Kerala coast, given the possibility of squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 km/h.
