Rain: administration sounds alert in Thrissur

May 15, 2022 20:22 IST

Two relief camps opened; Illikkal bund road damaged

Red alert was declared in Thrissur on Monday in the wake of heavy rain. The district administration convened an emergency meeting of various departments to review the situation.

Two relief camps were opened in the district at Government L.P. School, Kodakara, and at the cyclone shelter, Eriyad. Around 20 houses were inundated in floodwaters at Kodakara.

The Illikkkal bund road in Irinjalakuda was damaged in heavy rain. The District Collector visited the bund and reviewed the damage.

The road over the Illikkal bund, from Moorkkanad to Karalam, was partially damaged. The road was damaged even during the last floods.

The Collector asked the departments to be ready to face any emergencies. Special attention will be given to coastal and high-range areas. The police, Fire and Rescue Services, and the Irrigation department were put on alert. A 24-hour control room is functioning at the district collectorate. The Collector reviewed the water level in dams and bunds in the district.

The Geology department was asked to stop all mining activities. Digging of wells has also been banned. Local bodies were asked to ensure there is no block in drainages and canals.

People have been banned from fishing and bathing in waterbodies. Tahsildars have been given direction to open relief camps if necessary.

As rough seas have been predicted, people in the coastal belt have been put on alert. Fisherman have been asked not to venture into sea. They have been told to move fishing equipment to safe places.

The Health department is ready with facilities and medicines to face any situation, officials told the Collector. In addition to the district-level control room, emergency control rooms will be functional at the taluk level too.

Reviewing rain damage in the Irinjalakuda constituency, Minister R. Bindu directed the District Collector to undertake immediate relief measures in areas hit by heavy rain.

In case of emergency, people can contact the control room at 0487 2362424; 9447074424.