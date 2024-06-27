Rain abates slightly in Kerala, but misery continues

The heavy rain that had been pounding north and central Kerala for the past two days abated slightly on Thursday, bringing some respite to people facing the fury of the monsoon for the past few days.

However, waterlogging and rough sea remained unabated, with people in the affected areas protesting against the apathy of officials in some areas such as Ernakulam. A total of 526 people from 150 families were shifted to the 27 relief camps that have been opened in the State.

A combination of rough sea and waterlogging put the lives of hundreds of people along the coastline in Ernakulam in trouble with seawater entering their houses.

Hundreds of houses in Chellanam and Edavanakkad in Ernakulam were affected by the flooding and sea incursion. The worst affected areas were Kannamaly, Cheriyakadavu, Saudi, and Manassery, near Fort Kochi, and north of Puthuvype. Over 300 residents of Edavanakad blockaded the arterial Vypeen-Munambam road, bringing traffic to a standstill in the morning in protest against the poor situation in their region.

In Kasaragod, two youths had a close shave on Thursday morning when their car was swept away while crossing a bridge inundated by floodwaters. Asreef, 36, of Pullur and Abdur Rasheed, 35, from 7th Mile were rescued by local people and Fire and Rescue Services personnel. Rainwater has also entered the historic Madhur Siddivinayaka temple for the first time in six years.

Several houses in Kottayam have been inundated with water levels rising in the Meenachil and Manimala rivers.

In Pathanamthitta, the shutters of the Moozhiyar dam were opened by 20 cm on Thursday.

In Alappuzha, despite the rain abating, waterlogging in low-lying areas continued to affect people in upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad. The increased inflow of water from the eastern side of the district inundated several houses and rural roads in Thalavady, Muttar, Edathua, and Mankombu, among other places.

People living in areas without sea walls bore the brunt of the rough sea with strong waves advancing to fishing hamlets. The entry of tourists to some of the popular hill destinations like Ponmudi and Ilaveezhapoonchira remained closed.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, in a meeting of District Collectors here on Thursday, asked Revenue department officials not leave their administrative jurisdiction for the next three days in the wake of heavy rain.

The Minister said that those who had taken leave should return to work on these days. A sum of ₹1 crore each has been handed over to the districts for relief activities. The Collectors were also instructed to transfer the funds to the villages as and when required.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert forecasting isolated heavy rain for nine districts on Friday.

The rain, triggered by a combination of factors including an offshore trough that runs off the Maharashtra-north Kerala coasts, a shear zone, and two cyclonic circulations, will continue for the next five more days, according to an IMD release.

Meanwhile, Panathur in Kasaragod recorded the highest rainfall of 19 cm during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, followed by Ayyankunnu in Kannur and Muliyar in Kasargod with 18 cm each.

(with inputs from regional bureaus)

