Rain abates, but misery continues

Red alert withdrawn in all districts, orange alert in 12 districts today

Furious yet beautiful: There is a strong flow of water into the Chalakudy river when water was released from Peringalkuthu reservoir. The government has imposed restrictions on visitors to Athirappilly. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Red alert withdrawn in all districts, orange alert in 12 districts today

The heavy rain that has been lashing the State since Sunday has abated, providing a reprieve to the local people, even as the State continues to remain on high alert.

With the rain keeping away from most parts of the State on Wednesday, the overall situation has improved significantly. However, the misery of the people in rain-hit areas continued. Seven people were killed in various rain-related incidents on Wednesday, taking the death toll in monsoon fury to 19.

Three deaths were recorded in Thrissur, including two fishermen, who went missing in the sea two days ago. The bodies of Maniyan, 46, and Gilbert, 54, of Pulluvila, Thiruvananthapuram, who went for fishing from Chettuva harbour four days ago, were recovered. The body of Babu Varghese, 53, of Uzhinjal, who went for fishing in a nearby paddy field, was also recovered.

In Kottayam, two deaths were reported. The deceased were identified as 75-year-old Dasan and 18-year-old Amal. Dasan, a native of Thalayazham, near Vaikom, drowned while venturing into a river. Amal, a Plus Two student, was swept away by floodwaters while venturing into an inundated rubber plantation near Manarcaud.

In Pathanamthitta, Kasinathan, 16, was killed when his head banged against a rock while diving into a temple pond near Thiruvalla.

In another incident in Kollam, the body of Noufal, 21, of Anugraha Nagar, who went missing in the Pallimon lake while taking bath, has also been recovered.

The Revenue department has opened as many as 178 camps across the State accommodating 5,168 inmates. Around 30 houses were destroyed and 198 houses were damaged in the heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has withdrawn the red alert issued for nine districts on Thursday with the weather improving, but an orange alert has been issued across the State, except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, where yellow alert has been issued.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, Kozhikode and Amini in Lakshadweep recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm each followed by Idukki 8 cm and Punalur and Thenmala in Kollam and Neryamangalam in Ernakulam with 7 cm each.

Holiday declared

A holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts considering the heavy rain forecast in those districts.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed officials to make arrangements to shift the tourists who were affected by the rain to safer places. Addressing a meeting of District Collectors here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said there was no need to evacuate people living in tourism centres and resorts unless the situation warranted.

The Central Water Commission has issued an orange alert in three rivers - Manimala river at Kalloppara in Pathnamthitta, Karamana river at Vellaikadavu in Thiruvananthapuram, and Neyyar river at Aruvipuram in Thiruvananthapuram - which continue to flow dangerously.

The red alert issued in Ponmudi, Lower Periyar, Kallarkutti, Erattayar, and Kundala dams in Idukki and Moozhiyar in Pathnamthitta will continue as inflow into the reservoirs is yet to abate. Fishermen have been advised to stay away from fishing on Thursday as squally weather is predicted along the coast.