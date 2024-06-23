‘Rain 40’ knockout football match in Munnar

To promote Monsoon tourism in Munnar, Greens Munnar, an initiative in Munnar, will conduct a penalty shootout football match named “Rain 40” at Munnar. According to organisers, the football match will be held at Old Munnar ground on August 4. Greens Munnar secretary Saju Alakkappally said that the Knockout model football match will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“A total of 32 teams can participate in the event. Each six-member team will get five penalty shootout chances in the event. The winners will get ₹25,000, ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 as cash prizes and a trophy. The team can register for the event through 9447030676,9447398016, 9447613866,9447200680 phone numbers,” said Mr Aalakkappally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.