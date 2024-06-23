ADVERTISEMENT

‘Rain 40’ knockout football match in Munnar

Published - June 23, 2024 07:40 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

To promote Monsoon tourism in Munnar, Greens Munnar, an initiative in Munnar, will conduct a penalty shootout football match named “Rain 40” at Munnar. According to organisers, the football match will be held at Old Munnar ground on August 4. Greens Munnar secretary Saju Alakkappally said that the Knockout model football match will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“A total of 32 teams can participate in the event. Each six-member team will get five penalty shootout chances in the event. The winners will get ₹25,000, ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 as cash prizes and a trophy. The team can register for the event through 9447030676,9447398016, 9447613866,9447200680 phone numbers,” said Mr Aalakkappally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US