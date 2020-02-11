Railways to the aid of Muthalamada ryots

The Railways have offered better facilities for the mango farmers of Muthalamada to send their products to markets in the north.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Pratap Singh Shami has assured the Muthalamada Mango Farmers Producer Company and civic members of the Muthalamada panchayat that better facilities would be ensured at the Muthalamada railway station.

Mango farmers had petitioned the Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas for better facilities when he visited Muthalamada a few weeks ago. Mr. Shami held discussions with the mango farmers at the Muthalamada panchayat office on Tuesday.

Farmers’ grouse

Railways had promised that facilities would be set up at Palakkad Junction to transport mangoes to northern States.

However, the farmers complained that the mango being transported from Coimbatore faced no issues in the North Indian markets, but the boxes sent from Palakkad were charged extra.

The farmers said agents had refused to buy mangoes sent through Palakkad Junction but had accepted the mangoes sent through Coimbatore.

Mr. Shami told the farmers that efforts would be made to transport mangoes in SLR (seating cum luggage rake) coaches. He said Railways would consider sparing a special parcel van if there was a minimum consignment of 23 tonnes during the season.

Muthalamada panchayat president Baby Sudha welcomed the railway officials. Senior divisional commercial manager Jerin G. Anand, divisional security commissioner Manoj, and divisional engineer Amrita Lingam accompanied Mr. Shami.