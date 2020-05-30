Kerala

Railways to run special trains from tomorrow

Services to be offered between Thiruvananthapuram Central–Ernakulam Junction and Tiruchchirappalli–Nagercoil

The Railways will run daily special trains run between Thiruvananthapuram Central–Ernakulam Junction and Tiruchchirappalli–Nagercoil from June 1.

From June 1 to June 9, 06302 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Ernakulam Junction daily special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 7.45 a.m. and reach Ernakulam Junction at 12.30 noon. The train will reach Kollam junction at 8.40 a.m., Chengannur at 9.57 a.m., Thiruvalla at 10.07 a.m. and Kottayam station at 10.42 a.m, according to the Railways.

In the return trip, the 06301 Ernakulam Junction–Thiruvananthapuram Central daily special train will leave Ernakulam Junction at 1 p.m. to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.30 p.m. The train will reach Kottayam at 2 p.m., Thiruvalla at 2.35 p.m., Chengannur at 2.45 p.m. and Kollam at 4 p.m.

From June 10 onwards, 06302 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Ernakulam Junction daily special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.15 a.m. to reach Ernakulam Junction at 9.45 a.m. The train will halt at Kollam Junction at 6.10 a.m., Chengannur at 7.25 a.m., Thiruvalla at 7.35 a.m. and Kottayam at 8.07 a.m.

In return, the 06301 Ernakulam Junction–Thiruvananthapuram Central daily special train will leave Ernakulam Junction at 1 p.m. to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.30 p.m. The train will reach Kottayam at 2 p.m., Thiruvalla at 2.35 p.m., Chengannur at 2.45 p.m. and Kollam junction at 4 p.m. The trains will run with one AC Chair Car and 18 Second Class Chair Car coaches, the Railways say.

The utility will also run daily superfast special trains between Tiruchchirappalli and Nagercoil and back from June 1 with stoppages at Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:19:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/railways-to-run-special-trains-from-tomorrow/article31711109.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY