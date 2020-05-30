Railways to run special trains from tomorrow

The Railways will run daily special trains run between Thiruvananthapuram Central–Ernakulam Junction and Tiruchchirappalli–Nagercoil from June 1.

From June 1 to June 9, 06302 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Ernakulam Junction daily special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 7.45 a.m. and reach Ernakulam Junction at 12.30 noon. The train will reach Kollam junction at 8.40 a.m., Chengannur at 9.57 a.m., Thiruvalla at 10.07 a.m. and Kottayam station at 10.42 a.m, according to the Railways.

In the return trip, the 06301 Ernakulam Junction–Thiruvananthapuram Central daily special train will leave Ernakulam Junction at 1 p.m. to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.30 p.m. The train will reach Kottayam at 2 p.m., Thiruvalla at 2.35 p.m., Chengannur at 2.45 p.m. and Kollam at 4 p.m.

From June 10 onwards, 06302 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Ernakulam Junction daily special train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.15 a.m. to reach Ernakulam Junction at 9.45 a.m. The train will halt at Kollam Junction at 6.10 a.m., Chengannur at 7.25 a.m., Thiruvalla at 7.35 a.m. and Kottayam at 8.07 a.m.

In return, the 06301 Ernakulam Junction–Thiruvananthapuram Central daily special train will leave Ernakulam Junction at 1 p.m. to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.30 p.m. The train will reach Kottayam at 2 p.m., Thiruvalla at 2.35 p.m., Chengannur at 2.45 p.m. and Kollam junction at 4 p.m. The trains will run with one AC Chair Car and 18 Second Class Chair Car coaches, the Railways say.

The utility will also run daily superfast special trains between Tiruchchirappalli and Nagercoil and back from June 1 with stoppages at Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli.