Railways to run 5 fully reserved daily specials

12 December 2020 19:43 IST

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

To restore normalcy in the railway network and to encourage daily commuters to travel to workplaces, Railways have decided to introduce five pairs of fully reserved special trains in the State.

Train 06304 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Ernakulam Junction Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central daily at 5.45 p.m. with effect from December 14 and reach Ernakulam Junction at 11.10 p.m. In the return direction, 06303 Ernakulam Junction- Thiruvananthapuram Central Special will leave Ernakulam Junction daily at 5.05 a.m. from December 16 to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.20 a.m.

Train 06305 Ernakulam Junction-Kannur Special will leave Ernakulam Junction daily at 6 a.m. from December 15 to reach Kannur at 11.45 a.m. and 06306 Kannur-Ernakulam Junction Special will leave Kannur daily at 2.50 p.m. from December 15 to reach Ernakulam Junction at 9.10 a.m. the same day.

Train 06347 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central daily at 8.50 p.m. from December 16 to reach Mangaluru Central at 11.35 a.m. the next day and 06348 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Special will leave Mangaluru Central daily at 2.20 p.m. from December 19 to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 4.40 a.m. the next day.

Train 06343 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Madurai Jn. Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central daily at 8.30 p.m. from December 23 to reach Madurai Junction. at 10.10 a.m. the next day and 06344 Madurai Junction- Thiruvananthapuram Central Special will leave Madurai Junction daily at 4.05 p.m. with effect from December 24 to reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.20 a.m. the next day.

Train 06342 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Guruvayur Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central daily at 5.30 p.m. with effect from December 15 to reach Guruvayur at 12.25 a.m. the next day and 06341 Guruvayur-Thiruvananthapuram Special will leave Guruvayur daily at 3.25 a.m. with effect from December 16 to reach Thiruvananthapuram at 10.10 a.m the same day.