Railways to run 300 special trains for Sabarimala pilgrimage

Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager Manish Thaplyal has said the Railways would operate 300 special trains during this year’s Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made the announcement at a meeting convened by Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, to review preparations for the upcoming Sabarimala season at Chengannur on Monday. The Mavelikara MP, last week, requested Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to sanction more special trains via the Kottayam and Madurai-Punalur route.

The meeting was inaugurated by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Cherian emphasised the need for proper coordination between various Union and State government departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the Sabarimala season.

Alappuzha district administration officials who attended the meeting said that they were fully prepared to welcome Sabarimala pilgrims. Police authorities said additional personnel would be deployed to reduce traffic congestion in Chegannur town and more police aid posts and security cameras would be installed to enhance the security of the pilgrims. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will operate 65 schedules from Chengannur during the season.

In the meeting, Mr. Thaplyal granted permission to the Chengannur municipality to clean drains passing through railway land. The Railways will remove tree branches on its land that pose a threat to the public. Counters of various departments and multi-lingual notice boards will be set up on platforms and all necessary facilities for pilgrims will be provided at Chengannur railway station, Mr. Taplyal added.

Chengannur municipal authorities informed the meeting that all necessary arrangements had been made to welcome the pilgrims.

Officials from various government departments, representatives of Akhila Kerala Ayyappa Seva Sangham, Seva Samajam, Vyapara Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, Hotel and Restaurant Association and others attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.