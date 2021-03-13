Railways to resume unreserved coaches

In a big relief to short-distance travellers, Railways have decided to run Punalur-Guruvayur-Punalur Special Expresses (06327/06328) as partially reserved special with three second class chair cars and 11 general second class coaches as unreserved and the rest of the coaches as reserved from March 17.

A train will be run with unreserved coaches in the State for the first time after the pandemic forced the cancellation of trains in March 2020. Mail and express fare structure will be applicable for all coaches in this train.

Season tickets

The booking counters at stations will be activated for issuing unreserved tickets. Season tickets will also be permitted in unreserved coaches and unreserved MEMU express trains operating from March 15. Passengers with season tickets in the route where MEMU trains and unreserved trains are introduced should revalidate their seasons tickets with effect from March 15.

The revalidation shall be on the basis of number of valid days pending as on March 24, 2020, the date when train services were stopped in the country due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Guruvayur-Punalur daily express special (06328) will leave Guruvayur at 5.45 a.m. to reach Punalur at 2.35 p.m. In the return direction, Punalur-Guruvayur special (06327) will leave Punalur at 6.25 p.m. to reach Guruvayur at 2.20 a.m. the next day.