Railways to restore Cheena Kottaram

The tender process for starting a ₹2.5 crore-project for the comprehensive development of Eravipuram railway station is in the final stage, said N.K. Premachandran, MP, after a meeting with Railway officials recently.

Extending the length and height of the platforms at the station, renovating the platforms, setting up security measures, upgrading the station building, and introducing more amenities for passengers are included in the project. The MP also added that steps will be taken to restore Cheena Kottaran (Chinese Palace), a heritage structure built in 1904 and owned by Railways. Experts in archaeology and architecture have been commissioned to prepare a detailed project report for the comprehensive restoration of the building at Kollam railway station.

The railway foot overbridge from Karbala to Sankers Hospital road was closed due to security reasons and the officials said that it will be reopened after completing the renovation works in a time-bound manner. The MP demanded that the road in front of Paravur railway station should be made motorable and the divisional railway manager informed that a final decision will be taken after discussion with the municipal authorities.

The Railway officials also said that the construction works of the approach road will be taken up to fully utilise the underpass at Perinad station and the station roofing will be completed in a phased manner in line with the increase in the revenue of the station.

