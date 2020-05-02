Railways to operate trains to Bihar, Odisha

Railways will operate two trains from the district to Bihar and Odisha to facilitate the return of stranded migrants, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has said.

He was speaking to reporters after a review meeting at the Collectorate here on Saturday. “The train to Bihar will leave on May 4. The train to Odisha will commence the journey on May 6,” Mr. Sudhakaran said. The district administration has started collecting details of migrant labourers in the district who wish to return to their native places. The labourers will have to bear the travel expenses. “The list will be submitted to the district administration on Sunday. The District Medical Office will issue medical certificates to the travellers. They will also be given food kits,” said an official. There are around 19,000 migrant workers in the district. A control room has been opened for them. The contact number is 0477 2239040.

Inflow of people

The meeting discussed measures to deal with the inflow of people from foreign countries and those from other States to Alappuzha. The district administration is expecting 26,341 people. They include 18,908 from foreign countries and 7,433 from other States. “If needed, they will will be kept in isolation. We have identified 7,650 isolation beds. Besides, halls and buildings may also be converted into COVID-19 centres, if needed. They together can house 20,684 people,” he said.

The district has so far logged five COVID-19 cases and all have recovered. No case has been reported since April 8. Officials say five people are under observation at Taluk Hospital, Kayamkulam, with disease symptoms. Also, 1,299 people are in home quarantine.