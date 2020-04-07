Railways to operate parcel services

In its endeavour to ensure availability of essential commodities during the lockdown, Railways will operate daily Parcel Special Service trains in the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kozhikode and Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil sectors from April 9 to 14.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kozhikode (0655) train will leave here at 8 a.m. to reach Kozhikode at 6 p.m. Kozhikode- Thiruvananthapuram Central (00656) will leave Kozhikode at 8 a.m. to reach here at 6 p.m.

The public can make use of the facility to send parcels and the trains will stop at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Shoranur, Tirur and Kozhikode. The parcel office at Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kollam Junction will be operational for booking of parcels from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The parcel office at Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva and Thrissur will function from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m.

Rate

The rate for sending parcels from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Ernakulam is ₹147 per quintal and for sending parcels from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Kozhikode is ₹220 per quintal.

For any assistance contact, Joy, Chief Parcel Inspector, Thiruvananthapuram at 81295 99529 and Commercial Control, Thiruvananthapuram at 95678 69375.

Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil (00657) will leave Chennai Egmore at 5 a.m. to reach Nagercoil at 7 p.m. the same day. Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore (00658) train will leave Nagercoil at 8 a.m. to reach Chennai Egmore at 10 p.m. the same day.