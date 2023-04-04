Railways to now focus on doubling of Ernakulam-Thuravur track

April 04, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - KOCHI

With the completion of track doubling through Kottayam, Railways have shifted its attention to doubling the 23-km Ernakulam-Thuravur corridor. The Railway Ministry has approved the estimate presented for the work, sources said. This forms part of the 69-km Ernakulam-Ambalappuzha corridor where track doubling is overdue. In 2021, Railways had set 2024 as the deadline to double the corridor, in order to complete the process of track doubling in Kerala.

Once completed, this is expected to considerably speed up train movement in the Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram corridor, through Alappuzha. This is expected to be followed by construction of a third track, and if possible a fourth one, on the congested Ernakulam-Shoranur stretch, where track-capacity utilisation is over 120%, thanks to trains from both Kottayam and Alappuzha using the existing double track here.

Railways had agreed to hand over compensation for land if the State government handed over the requisite land in the Ernakulam-Kumbalam-Thuravur and Thuravur-Ambalappuzha corridors in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reason for delay

Sources attributed the delay in doubling of the Ernakulam-Thuravur stretch to differences of opinion between Railways and the State government on the Railways’ demand that the State share half the project cost. Over a year ago, Railways decided to fund the entire project.

Railways have a tough job at hand for doubling the Ernakulam-Ambalappuzha stretch, since red earth and aggregate would have to be sourced mostly from Kottayam and other districts.

In the meantime, the All Kerala Railway Users Association has demanded that Railways allocate a MEMU or passenger train on the Kollam-Kottayam-Ernakulam route, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Vaikom Satyagraha. This will help reduce the problems of railway passengers through central Kerala, and help retain memories of the satyagraha. The train service must ideally operate in the morning in between Venad Express and Palaruvi Express, and at a suitable time in the evening, said association president Paul Manvettom, in a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnav.