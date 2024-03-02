Railways to increase speed of trains on Kollam-Sengottai route

March 02, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOLLAM

Measures to increase the speed of services through Kollam-Sengottai rail route are progressing, Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh has said at a meeting of MPs convened by Madurai Railway Division. According to Kollam MP N.K. Premachandran, Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) has completed the speed test and the process of preparing the report based on the inspection is in progress. Based on the report, speed of trains can be increased and steps will also be taken to increase the speed of of trains operating between Kollam and Punalur to 80 kmph. He added that the demand to increase Punalur-Kollam-Punalur passenger services is under consideration. As soon as the electric engine trains start plying, more MEMU services can also be started. Increasing the number of platforms at Punalur station will be considered with the addition of more services.

While electrification of Kollam-Sengottai stretch is expected to be commissioned shortly, the 110 KV sub-station at Sengottai has been completed and steps are being taken to operate an electric engine train on the track. Installation of vistadome coaches will be considered once the electrification is completed and the train service is switched from conventional coaches to LHB coaches. Since Punalur railway station has been included in Amrit Bharat Station scheme, Ministry of Railways’ new policy for the modernisation of stations, waiting area for upper-class tickets, platform roof, lift, car park roof and facilities for differently abled will be provided. The MP’s demand to start train service to Tirupati via Punalur-Sengottai will be considered as part of new train services.

Works are also progressing at Kundara, a station being developed under Adarsh station scheme. Walkway connecting the first and second platforms, increasing the height of the second platform, construction of washroom, installation of chairs on second platform, renovation of circulating area, washrooms for differently abled and station renovation are the works that have been completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.