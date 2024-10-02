ADVERTISEMENT

Railways to hold awareness campaigns on accidents from Thursday

Published - October 02, 2024 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The programme will be held at all railway stations in Kerala till October 7

The Hindu Bureau

An awareness campaign will be conducted by Railways to prevent accidents related to the trains in the State. The inauguration of the campaign will be held at 10.30 a.m. at platform 1 of the Central railway station here on Thursday. The campaign is being organised under the aegis of Railway Police SP Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh and Railway Protection Force Divisional Security Officer Tanvi Praful Gupta.

The aim of this campaign is to create awareness against stone pelting on trains, accidents caused by stones placed on railway tracks, and accidents caused by trains while crossing the railway lines. The campaign also aims to create awareness about the consequences one has to face in the event of being involved in such crimes. The awareness programmes, which will be held at all railway stations in the State till October 7, will include classes, presentations, songs, and the distribution of posters. Special attention will be paid to schools near railway tracks and hotspot areas where accidents are likely to occur.

