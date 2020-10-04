Railways to expedite track doubling in Kottayam

The Ministry of Railways has decided to expedite the much-delayed track doubling works between Ettumanoor and Chingavanam, besides completing the construction of all Railway Over Bridges (ROB) in Kottayam.

Responding to a petition by Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, seeking to convene a high-level review meeting to assess the progress of railway development works in his constituency, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that focus would be on expediting these works.

In his petition, the MP pointed out that work moved at a snail’s pace in the 17-kilometres stretch while the proposed renovation of the Kottayam Railway Station and the proposed second entrance to the station near the goods shed too lagged much behind the schedule.

The Central government already allotted ₹20 crore to renovate the station here, which would be flaunting a touch of indigenous Kerala design on completion of the works. The project also envisaged developing the circulation area, besides renovating the pilgrim shelter.

The petition further demanded that the construction of bridges across the Meenachil and Kodoor rivers at Kottayam, Muttambalam subway and the ROB at rubber board be completed in a time-bound manner.

According to the MP, the delay in construction of ROBs at Chottanikkara Road, Mulanthuruthi, Kaduthuruthy, Kuruppanthara, Manjur, Kothanallur, Carithas, Kottayam P&T Quarters and Pakil had been causing severe inconvenience to the public.