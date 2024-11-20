Railways the preferred mode of transport for Sabarimala pilgrims, 4.88 lakh pilgrims used trains last season

Even as the demand for a dedicated railway line to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple remains unaddressed for the past 25 years, trains seem to be the preferred mode of public transport for pilgrims from other State flocking to the hill temple during the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

According to the statistics available with the Southern Railway, 4.88 lakh pilgrims used the special trains introduced by Railways to reach Sabarimala in the 2023-24 season and 3.89 lakh in 2022-23. This year (2024-25), Railways have so far transported around 1.07 lakh pilgrims from other States, mainly Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, to Kerala. In the previous two years, Railways conducted 367 and 293 special services to Kerala during the pilgrimage season.

According to officials, the number would be still higher considering the number of pilgrims using scheduled normal train services and travelling as unreserved passengers. Further, the passenger occupancy on special trains coming to Kerala in November is well beyond the 100% mark. For instance, the passenger occupancy in Kacheguda-Nagercoil Junction special train services is 160.43%.

The officials also maintained that, in tune with the rise in number of passengers, the Southern Railway had been providing a slew of facilities. Ahead of the season this year, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurien and Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram, Manish Thapliyal inspected the Kottayam and Chengannur railway stations and monitored all arrangements.

Water coolers, electric charging points, bio-toilets, additional counters, digital display boards, drinking water facilities and so on will be arranged for the benefit of pilgrims. Four additional staff members who are fluent in Tamil, English, and Telugu are deputed for the information centre at these stations.

Senior railway officials, however, refused to comment on the progress of the proposed Sabari rail project or the Chengannur-Pampa line to take the pilgrims to the temple. After dilly-dallying with the project for about 25 years, recently the State government and the Union government decided to sign a tripartite agreement involving them and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to bring the long-pending Angamaly-Erumely Sabari rail project on tracks.

