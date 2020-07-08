Railways take up track renewal works during lockdown

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 July 2020 20:03 IST

Work to enhance safety of rail network

Suspension of train services following the pandemic-induced lockdown since March end has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Railways. The utility has been taking up renewal of rails and sleepers, deep screening of ballast and replacement of bridges pending for years in the State.

Railways have been able to carry out these works during daytime without undertaking line blocks as only Shramik Specials, Jan Shatabdi, Mangala express and Netravathi express are conducting services. Long-distance mail and express train services are yet to be restored.

In the three months of April, May and June, Railways renewed 21 km of rails, 4 km of sleepers and done 4 km of deep screening using the ballast cleaning machine, enhancing the safety of the railway network.

Rail renewals have been carried out in the Kollam-Shoranur corridor while the renewal of sleeper has been done in the Kollam-Ernakulam and Shoranur-Ernakualm corridors. For rail renewals, Railways are using 60 kg rails. Four 65-m rails are welded at the steel plant in Bhilai and transported to the site. Instead of the 40 to 50 weldings needed for a km, only four are needed now as 260-m-long rail is made available. This reduces field work and fissures and ensures quality and riding comfort.

Span replacement

Along with this, Railways have found time to replace three of the six spans of the Chalakudy steel bridge. Three steel spans of the Chengannur bridge have also been replaced with concrete spans. The placement of the girders of the rail overbridge (ROB) on the Villakur-Kanyakumari Bypass has also been executed.

The girders of the second ROB near Alappuzha station have been completed to pave the way for the much-delayed commissioning of the Alappuzha NH 66 Bypass.

Ahead of target

“We are ahead of the target given by Railways. Good conditions of rails and ballast are the key factors for maintaining punctuality. The improvement in track condition will be reflected in the punctuality of mail, express and passenger trains,” a railway official said.