Railways suspend supply of blankets

Southern Railway has withdrawn the supply of woollen blankets to AC coach passengers as part of the preventive measures against COVID 19. Curtains in all classes of AC coaches are also being removed.

A pressnote issued here said woollen blankets would be supplied only on demand to the passengers of AC coaches. However, pillows, pillow covers and bedsheets will continue to be supplied. AC passengers with reserved accommodation will be intimated through SMS about the change in the supply of blanket facility. The change in the blanket facility is for a period of next one month or till further notification.

The presnote said the Railways had also launched an awareness campaign against coronavirus. Disinfectants were being sprayed on the exterior and interiors of all the coaches/ EMUs/ MEMUs of the primary maintenance trains of Southern Railway and railway staff working in the areas of customer interface have been advised to adhere to requisite precautions. Audio announcement and videos are played regularly to create awareness about precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Passengers have been requested to bring their own blanket or demand the blanket from the coach attendant during the journey.