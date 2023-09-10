ADVERTISEMENT

Railways should stop cutting sleeper coaches in trains: M.V. Jayarajan

September 10, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KANNUR

“The Railways has cut down sleeper coaches and are introducing more three-tier AC coaches,” says Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan.

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan has written a petition to the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding that the Railways’ act of ‘robbing’ common passengers by cutting sleeper coaches in trains should be withdrawn.

He said that Maveli Express, Malabar Express, Chennai Mail, and West Coast Express are the trains most traveled by the people of north Kerala. Sleeper coaches are always fully booked. Even those on the waiting list do not get seats or berths in these trains, he said.

Mr. Jayarajan said that those who bought these tickets often have to leave the journey halfway without getting a reservation. With more seats being shifted to tatkal mode, which charge four times the fare, common people do not get berths even if they reserve months in advance.

He alleged that the Railways has cut down sleeper coaches and are introducing more three-tier AC coaches.

This action by the Railways is an ‘open theft’, he said, and also urged the people to protest against this move.

