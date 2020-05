Railways revise stoppages of special trains

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 May 2020 23:09 IST

The Railway Board has again revised the stoppage list for the 100 pairs of special trains that will run from June 1.

Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction daily special trains (02617/02618) will not stop at Aluva, Pattambi, Kuttippuram, Tirur, Parappanangadi, Ferok, Koyilandy, Vadakara, Thalassery, Payangadi, Payyannur, Neeleswaram and Kanhangad, according to a press release issued by Railways.

No stoppages

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus daily special trains (06345/06346) will not halt at Varkala Sivagiri, Karunagappally, Kayamkulam, Haripad, Ambalappuzha, Cherthala, Aluva, Divine Nagar, Kuttippuram, Parappanangadi, Vadakara, Thalassery, Kannapuram, Payyannur, Charvattur and Kanhangad.

At Tirur

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus daily special trains (06345/06346) have been provided stoppage at the Tirur station, the release added.