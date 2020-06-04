Railways reconvert coaches made into isolation units

The 97 non-air-conditioned three-tier sleeper and general class coaches modified into COVID-19 isolation units in the State have been reconverted by Railways into passenger coaches. This is as per the directive of the Railway Board as it has been found that these units will no more be needed for isolation facilities.

The 97 coaches were among the 473 coaches, 15 to 20 years old, converted by Southern Railway into isolation units in April spending ₹35,000 a coach. “The reconverted coaches are being used for the Shramik Specials for the return of migrant workers from Kerala. They have come in handy as 10 Shramik Specials are being operated daily from the State,” Divisional Railway Manager Shirish Kumar Sinha told The Hindu.

These rakes are returning empty to the State after dropping the migrant workers and are made available to Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad railway divisions. Of the 97 reconverted units, 65 belong to Thiruvananthapuram railway division and 32 to Palakkad. The reconversion was done in the coaching depots at Nagercoil, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochuveli and Ernakulam in the Thiruvananthapuram division and Mangaluru under the Palakkad division.

Thirty-one isolation units which had been lying in Shoranur Junction for weeks were taken to Mangaluru for reconversion as per the board directive and the works were completed on Thursday and one was taken for periodic overhauling, a spokesman of the Palakkad division said.

Isolation units were set up in eight of the nine cabins in a coach. The sleepers removed from the first cabin to convert it into a paramedical area was restored. The middle sleepers removed from eight cabins were again fixed. One of the toilets converted into a bathroom has been replaced and curtains removed. Other facilities like three-peg coat hooks had been retained.

1,520 beds

A total of 1,520 beds were available in the isolation units readied by mechanical wing. For the cash-strapped Railways, the ₹33,95,000 spent for converting the coaches into isolation units was a drain as the units could not be used for isolation. “The reconversion into passenger coaches was not as expensive as conversion,” Mr. Sinha said.