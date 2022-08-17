Railways offer entry-level trade training for youth

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 17, 2022 23:50 IST

The Union Ministry of Railways is offering short-term training programmes at designated training centres for youth under the Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

As part of the initiative, entry-level skill development training programme is offered for candidates in various trades such as AC mechanic, carpenter, Communication Network & Surveillance System, computer basics, concreting, electrical, electronics and instrumentation, fitters, instrument mechanic (electrical and electronics), machinist, refrigeration and AC, technician mechatronics, track laying, welding, bar bending and basics of IT and science and technology (S&T) in Indian Railways.

The Institute of MDDTI, Kollam, (Thiruvananthapuram division) will impart training for selected candidates from September 12 to October 3 on trades like carpenter and fitter, while training in computer basics, basics of IT, S&T in Indian Railway, and electrical training will be imparted in Thiruvananthapuram.

For details, visit www.railkvy.indianrailways.gov.in.

