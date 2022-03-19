Railways notify festival special to clear rush

The North-Eastern Railway has notified extension of Train No. 05303 and 05304 Gorakhpur-Ernakulam Jn.–Gorakhpur Festival Special to clear rush during Holi.

Train No. 05303 Gorakhpur – Ernakulam Jn. Festival Special will leave Gorakhpur at 8.30 a.m. on March 26 and reach Ernakulam Jn. at 12 noon on March 28.

Train No. 05304 Ernakulam Jn. – Gorakhpur Festival Special will leave Ernakulam Jn. at 11.55 p.m. on March 28 and reach Gorakhpur at 8.35 a.m. on April 1. Advance reservation for the special train is open, said a release.