ADVERTISEMENT

Railways may reinstate issuing daytime sleeper tickets

January 02, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway is likely to reinstate the distribution of daytime sleeper-class tickets from the Thiruvananthapuram division after the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season.

The Railways have stopped the practice of issuing daytime sleeper class tickets for trains originating from the Thiruvananthapuram division following complaints of passengers from reserved passengers.

Railways sources said the Railways had not issued any formal order in this regard. The decision to stop the sale of sleeper class tickets from counters was a makeshift arrangement to facilitate the hassle-free travel of reserved passengers during the peak season. Once the rush on the trains was over, the Railways would reinstate the daytime sleeper class tickets from Thiruvananthapuram, said Railways officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further, there was no ban on general category tickets changing to sleeper tickets by travelling ticket examiner based on the seat availability on trains, said the officials. Earlier, the decision to stop the sale of daytime sleeper class tickets invited sharp criticism from passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US