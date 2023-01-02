Railways may reinstate issuing daytime sleeper tickets

January 02, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Southern Railway is likely to reinstate the distribution of daytime sleeper-class tickets from the Thiruvananthapuram division after the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season.

The Railways have stopped the practice of issuing daytime sleeper class tickets for trains originating from the Thiruvananthapuram division following complaints of passengers from reserved passengers.

Railways sources said the Railways had not issued any formal order in this regard. The decision to stop the sale of sleeper class tickets from counters was a makeshift arrangement to facilitate the hassle-free travel of reserved passengers during the peak season. Once the rush on the trains was over, the Railways would reinstate the daytime sleeper class tickets from Thiruvananthapuram, said Railways officials.

Further, there was no ban on general category tickets changing to sleeper tickets by travelling ticket examiner based on the seat availability on trains, said the officials. Earlier, the decision to stop the sale of daytime sleeper class tickets invited sharp criticism from passengers.