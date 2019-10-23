Railways launch yet another mobile app

Rail Dhandora, an exclusive Android mobile application, has been launched for the railway personnel and customers for the hassle-free working and transactions with the Railways.

Developed by the Information Technology Cell of Passenger Marketing Wing of Southern Railway, this is the fourth mobile application after “Passenger Census”, the Rail Partner App and the Portable Ticketing System “P-UTS” under trial.

All the existing circulars and orders pertaining to ticketing, catering and various other amenities and services including freight and parcel services are in an easy to search table database will be available.

The commercial manual and commercial code are also available.

The mobile application will be handy for the train ticket examiners (TTEs) since passenger fare tables can be viewed offline also.

Important forms

Important general forms required for passengers like concessions as well as forms for employees such as leave application forms, PF application forms, travelling allowance forms, no objection certificate for applying for passport are available in the app.

John Thomas, General Manager, Southern Railway, launched the app in the presence of Priamvada Viswanathan, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, and J. Vinayan, Chief Commercial Manager, Passenger Marketing.

Download

Rail Dhandora can be downloaded from Google Playstore through the link : https;//play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.org.railnet.raildhandora.