Railways invite applications to promote local produces under ‘One Station One Product’ scheme

May 17, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has invited an Expression of Interest (EoI) from interested artisans, weavers and other eligible persons for promoting local produces under ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) scheme of the Centre. The Railway launched OSOP with objectives to promote ‘Vocal for Local’ vision of the Union government, providing a market for local and indigenous products, thereby creating additional income opportunities for the marginalised sections of society.

Under the scheme, OSOP outlets at railway stations are allotted for showcasing, selling and giving high visibility to indigenous and local products. Till May this year, 20 OSOP stalls were opened in Kerala jurisdiction of the Southern Railway. These OSOP stalls are designed through the National Design Institute for uniformity. The OSOP scheme also provided business opportunities for 202 beneficiaries since its inception in Kerala.

Keeping in mind the objective of this scheme, a transparent mechanism is being followed for allotment of outlets. Selection is made based on draw of lots by a committee formed at station level for this purpose. The eligible beneficiary can set up a stall at the Railway station to sell indigenous products for 15 days, on payment of a nominal token fee remitted along with the application.

The beneficiary desirous of running OSOP outlets should be a holder of artisan/weaver ID card issued by Development Commissioner Handicrafts, Development Commissioner Handloom, or by the requisite State/Central Government Authority or Individual artisans/weavers/craftsmen enrolled/registered with TRIFED/ NHDC/KVIC etc. or Self-Help Groups registered with PMEGP or any eligible member of marginalized/ weaker sections of society, said a release issued by the Railways.

