Railways installing solar fences in Walayar

Elephants have been mowed down by trains in the forest areas

Railways have begun the installation of hanging solar fence at sensitive forest areas between Kanjikode and Walayar stations. Railway officials said that the Southern Railway was installing hanging solar fence for the first time to prevent elephant movement across the tracks.

Dozens of wild animals, particularly elephants have been mowed down by trains in the Walayar section. Three elephants were killed on the track in Tamil Nadu forest limit near Walayar in a single incident in November last year, increasing the demand to check the loss of wildlife on the tracks.

Railway officials said that hanging solar fence was being set up for 600 metres on both sides of the B-line railway track, and also around the intermediate block hut building at 515 km between Kanjikode and Walayar stations.

Steel wires are hung in a row from a three-metre high overhead wire. The overhead wire is supported by posts at both ends. The hanging wires will touch the ground. When an elephant comes in contact with the hanging wire, it receives a mild shock, which prompts it to go back. The electric shock prevents the elephant from passing through the wires and stepping on to the tracks.

“As it is mild shock, there will be no threat to the elephant’s life,” said M.K. Gopinath, public relations officer of Palakkad Railway Division.

The hanging solar wires, according to Mr. Gopinath, are cost effective too when compared to conventional electric fences. If an elephant breaches the hanging fence and enters the human habitat, it can be easily driven back to the forest by switching off the power, he said.

“These fences hang like a curtain with a gap underneath for smaller animals to cross,” he said.