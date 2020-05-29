Railways give nod to place girders

In a significant step towards the completion of the Alappuzha bypass project, the Railways have given its nod for installing girders as part of the construction of a rail overbridge (ROB) at Kuthirapanthy.

The Alappuzha bypass project consists of two ROBs at Malikamukku and Kuthirapanthy. The placing of girders at Malikamukku was completed in January after getting the nod from the Railways.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran said the construction of the ROB at Malikamukku was nearing completion. “The work to install girders at Kuthirapanthy will commence soon. The construction of the second ROB will be completed in two months. After completing the rest of works, including the development of Kalarcode and Kommady junctions, the bypass will be opened to traffic in August,” the Minister said.

Earlier, the work of the bypass project had come to a halt after a delay in getting permission from the Railways to place girders above the railway track. After inspecting the girders brought for the construction of ROBs, the Railways had recommended structural changes and denied permission for starting the work. Following this, necessary changes were made in the girders of both the ROBs.

The Alappuzha bypass project was first mooted four decades ago. However, it had remained on paper until the work got underway on April 10, 2015. The project, which was set to be completed in September 2017, got delayed on account of various reasons. The deadline was initially extended to May 28, 2018, and further to August 31, 2018. According to officials, the majority of the project has been completed, but the bypass can only be opened to traffic after the completion of two RoBs.

The 6.8-km two-lane bypass road will link Kommady on the north and Kalarcode on the south and pass through the western side of National Highway 66.

The project is being implemented at a cost of ₹348.43 crore with equal shares borne by the Union and the State governments.