Railways flags rise in incidents of stone pelting at trains

December 14, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Incidents of stone pelting at running trains have increased in recent times in the State, especially on the stretch between Palakkad and Kasaragod.

At least three incidents are reported every month on an average. Railway officials said there was reason for worry, though there was no spurt in cases.

Interestingly, the increased use of drugs and liquor by idle youths has been found to have a direct impact on the recent increase in stone pelting at trains. Most cases booked by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the police in recent times were found to have been committed under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

School boys too are found to be increasingly involving in stone pelting. “The children do not know the repercussions of their act. Their ignorance and peer pressure may be driving them to engage in this criminal act, which they unfortunately find joyful,” said Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Trilok Kothari.

Several instances of stone pelting are going unreported. Although a child had suffered injuries in a stone pelting incident at Pattambi a few weeks ago, no case was filed as the child’s father refused to give a complaint as he thought it was a minor thing.

“People are unaware of the consequences. A single incident can cause grievous injuries to passengers,” said Mr. Kothari.

“It is a matter of grave concern not only for the Railways, but for the passengers and society at large. Apart from creating a dent on safety of the passengers, stone pelting can earn bad name for both the Railway and the State,” said M.K. Gopinath, Public Relations Officer of Palakkad Railway Division.

RPF officers here said that unlike other crimes, nabbing the culprits involved in stone pelting at running trains would not be easy. As the train will be moving, passengers hit by the stones often find it tough to identify the exact location.

“Often it takes a few seconds to come to their sense after hit by a stone. By that time the train may have covered quite a distance. We consider several parameters, including this change of location, when analyzing and investigating stone pelting cases,” said a senior RPF inspector requesting not to be quoted.

Stone pelting often takes place near playgrounds and areas where youngsters hang around. The criminal act is hardly caught in any surveillance cameras or mobile videos. And rarely do people come forward to report as they are largely unaware of its gravity and consequence.

“We have identified areas near schools and open spaces. We are reaching out to schoolchildren and their parents with awareness messages. We are trying to involve the local people also in spreading awareness,” said Mr. Kothari.

Section 152 of the The Railways Act 1989 is usually invoked against the offenders for maliciously hurting the passengers. The offence can invite a punishment of up to five years in prison.

The Railways has requested the public to report to RPF control room at Palakkad if anyone is found near the tracks in suspicious circumstances. The control room can be reached at 8138913773. For grievance redressal, RailMadad can be reached at 139.