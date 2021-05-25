Railways extend cancellation of trains by 15 days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 May 2021 20:04 IST

Railways have extended the cancellation of four pairs of special trains by another 15 days from May 31 due to poor patronage.

Train 06316 Kochuveli-Mysuru special stands cancelled up to June 15 and train 06315 Mysuru-Kochuveli special till June 16; train 06347 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Junction special till June 15 and train 06348 Mangaluru Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central special till June 16; and train 06791 Tirunelveli Junction-Palakkad Palaruvi special up to June 15 and train 06792 Palakkad Junction–Tirunelveli Junction Palaruvi special till June 16, a railway release said.

