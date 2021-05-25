Kerala

Railways extend cancellation of trains by 15 days

Railways have extended the cancellation of four pairs of special trains by another 15 days from May 31 due to poor patronage.

Train 06316 Kochuveli-Mysuru special stands cancelled up to June 15 and train 06315 Mysuru-Kochuveli special till June 16; train 06347 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Junction special till June 15 and train 06348 Mangaluru Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central special till June 16; and train 06791 Tirunelveli Junction-Palakkad Palaruvi special up to June 15 and train 06792 Palakkad Junction–Tirunelveli Junction Palaruvi special till June 16, a railway release said.

