Railways drop decision to cancel trains

The Railway Board has withdrawn the decision to cancel the Kozhikode- Thiruvananthapuram Central- Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi, Kannur- Thiruvananthapuam Central-Kannur Jan Shatabdi, and Ernakulam- Thiruvananthapuram Central- Ernakulam Venad Express specials from Saturday.

A directive to this effect was communicated to the Southern Railway on Friday following protests in the State. The board had decided to cancel the trains citing poor patronage.

Railway Minister G. Sudhakaran had also approached Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal seeking his intervention to revoke the board decision.

These three trains were among the seven pairs of trains introduced from June 1 to facilitate essential travel as per a request of the State government. The State has suggested increasing stoppages of the trains to improve patronage.

Railway sources said no decision had been taken on the request and the train would operate with the sanctioned stoppages.