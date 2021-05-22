Railways cancel seven special trains from the East Coast to Kerala

22 May 2021 14:32 IST

Railways have cancelled seven special trains from the East Coast to Kerala and back in view of Cyclone ‘Yaas’.

Advertising

Advertising

Trains cancelled are 02659 Nagercoil Junction – Shalimar Weekly Gurudev Special, scheduled to leave Nagercoil Junction on May 23, 02665 Howrah Junction – Kanniyakumari Weekly Special, scheduled to leave Howrah Junction on May 24, according to railways.

Train 02642 Shalimar – Thiruvananthapuram Central Special scheduled to leave Shalimar on May 25, Train 02507 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Silchar Weekly Aronai Special scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central on May 25 had also been cancelled.

Train 02660 Shalimar – Nagarcoil Junction Weekly Gurudev Special scheduled to leave Shalimar on May 26, Train 02643 Ernakulam Junction – Patna Junction Biweekly Special scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction on May 24 and 25 and Train 02644 Patna Junction – Ernakulam Junction Biweekly Special scheduled to leave Patna Junction on May 27 and 28 had also been cancelled by the railways.