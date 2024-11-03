Railways cancel cleaning contract, launch criminal proceedings against contractor

Railways terminated the cleaning contract given to Munavvar Thonikkadavath following the death of four cleaning workers on the Bharathapuzha bridge at Shoranur after they were hit by a train on Saturday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Railways also started criminal proceedings against the contractor for failing to ensure the safety of the workers involved in cleaning the tracks.

In an official statement, Railways said that the cleaning workers had violated the safety norms being followed during track cleaning. “There is provision for ensuring the safety of workers in case of incoming train on the track, so that the workers can move out of the track safely.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the statement clarified that the Bharathapuzha bridge, on which the workers were hit by the train, did not “fall in the scope of the rag picking.” The contractor was assigned the work on clearing the waste on the tracks between 1/600 km and 1/900 km for which there is direct road access via level crossing, said the statement.

Railways said that the labourers took the bridge instead of using the road without informing Railway officials. “Since no railway work was planned on the bridge, no railway protection was available on the bridge.”

Railways also decided to give an aid of ₹1 lakh each to the immediate family of the victims.

V.K. Sreekandan, MP, demanded a high-level investigation into the death of the four cleaning workers. Describing the incident as shocking and painful, Mr. Sreekandan said that the victims were not aware of the approaching train and that it was a safety failure on the part of Railways. He said accidents were rising because of a decrease in the number of employees in different areas of Railways. In an appeal to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mr. Sreekandan demanded that sufficient compensation be given to the victims’ kin.

Body found

Meanwhile, the body of the fourth victim, Lakshmanan, 48, was recovered from the Bharathapuzha on Sunday evening. The body was found about 200 m west of the bridge after a day-long search by Fire and Rescue Services personnel. The body was shifted to the District Hospital in Palakkad. His wife Rani, 45, was among the four hit by the Kerala Express on Saturday. The bodies of Rani, her sister Valli, 55, and Lakshmanan, 60, were released to their relatives after post-mortem examination on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.