Railways announce roadmap to increase train speed in Kerala to 130 kmph

November 29, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Southern Railway has announced a roadmap to increase the maximum permissible speed of trains running on key routes in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release issued on Tuesday, the Southern Railway said it was fast-tracking steps to increase the maximum permissible speed of trains on key routes in Kerala and Tamil Nadu through a series of systematic and planned efforts to strengthen track, traction, and signalling systems.

A feasibility study was under way for enhancing speed to 130 to 160 kmph on the Thiruvananthapuram – Mangaluru section via both Alappuzha and Kottayam. On the Shoranur-Mangaluru section (306.57 km), the works for enhancement of speed from 110 kmph to 130 kmph were in progress and were targeted for completion by March 2025.

Similarly, on the Podanur-Shoranur section (92.75 Km), works were in progress to increase the sectional speed from 110 to 130 kmph by March 2026.

The sectional speed on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kayamkulam section would be increased from 100 kmph to 110 kmph, Kayamkulam-Thuravoor from 90 kmph to 110 kmph, Thuravoor – Ernakulam from 80 kmph to 110 kmph, and Ernakulam-Shoranur from 80 kmph to 90 kmph in the first phase followed by to 130 to 160 kmph in the subsequent phases.

Speed enhancement works had already been taken up on the Thiruvananthapuram – Ernakulam section via Alappuzha, on the Ernakulam-Shoranur section, and the Podanur- Shoranur-Mangaluru sections.

Once the speed enhancement works were completed, trains running on these important routes in Kerala would be operated at higher speeds greatly easing the travel time for passengers, said the Southern Railways.